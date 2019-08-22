Home

Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Aura United Methodist Church
905 Aura Rd
Monroeville, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Aura United Methodist Church
905 Aura Rd
Monroeville, NJ
JANICE M. (Palumbo) POMPONI


1954 - 2019
JANICE M. (Palumbo) POMPONI Notice
POMPONI
JANICE M. (nee Palumbo)


65, on August 20, 2019. Raised in S. Phila., of Washington Twp., NJ. Survived by her husband Ralph J.; sons, Christopher (Cindy), Marc, David; many aunts, uncles and cousins and beloved dogs, Pety and Sandy. Friends may greet the family Friday, after 10 A.M., in Aura United Methodist Church, 905 Aura Road, Monroeville, NJ 08343. Memorial Service 11:30 A.M. Contributions may be made to Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 Delsea Dr., Clayton, NJ 08312.

www.kelleyfhpitman.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019
