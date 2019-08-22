|
POMPONI
JANICE M. (nee Palumbo)
65, on August 20, 2019. Raised in S. Phila., of Washington Twp., NJ. Survived by her husband Ralph J.; sons, Christopher (Cindy), Marc, David; many aunts, uncles and cousins and beloved dogs, Pety and Sandy. Friends may greet the family Friday, after 10 A.M., in Aura United Methodist Church, 905 Aura Road, Monroeville, NJ 08343. Memorial Service 11:30 A.M. Contributions may be made to Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 Delsea Dr., Clayton, NJ 08312.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019