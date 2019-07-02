|
PERLSTEIN
JANIE (nee Trencher)
Passed away peacefully On June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Rabbi Eliott Perlstein. Loving mother of Jordana (Gena) Jaffe, Elana (Chanan) Weissman and Samara (Jordan) Hirsch. Caring sister of Lewis (Sandy) Trencher. Adoring Savta of Orli, Maytal, Dalia, Parker and Max.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday, 12 Noon precisely, at Ohev Shalom of Bucks County, 944 2nd Street Pike, Richboro PA 18954. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Janie Perlstein Memorial Fund at Ohev Shalom of Bucks County, www.ohev.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019