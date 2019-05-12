Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
JASON ROBERT RASMUSSEN Notice
RASMUSSEN
JASON ROBERT


46, of East Fallowfield Town-ship, PA and formerly of Pennsgrove, NJ was called home to be with his Lord on May 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Robert Rasmussen; son of Robert Armour and the late Jeanann Johnson; dear brother of Gina Berghorn, Samantha Mathy, Richard Berghorn, Joshua Armour, Brian Mathy and Mikel Shearburn; and dear friend of Justin Rollman.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 6:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 and 10:00-11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2015 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 43 W. Lan-caster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080 followed by his Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. Int. Indiantown Gap National Cem.

Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
