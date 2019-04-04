|
|
RUGGIANO
JASON T.
Of Grays Ferry passed away on March 25, 2019 after a long illness at the age of 49. Loving husband of Trudy (nee Craig) Schwartz Ruggiano. Stepfather of Fawn Craig Schwartz. Beloved Son of Ronald (Helen) Ruggiano and the late Regina (nee Dougherty) Ruggiano. Brother of Melissa (Chris) Sweck, Lisa (Carmine) Zulli and the late Ronald Ruggiano. Also survived by sister-in-law Jennifer Ruggiano and stepsisters Melissa and Joanna Pack. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Gabriel's Church, 29th and Dickinson Streets, Philadelphia., PA 19146 where family and friends may call 10-10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA
In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions to St. Gabriel's Church.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 4, 2019