Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAYNE EELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAYNE EELLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAYNE EELLS Notice
EELLS
JAYNE


On September 15, 2019. Age 79, of Brigantine NJ. formerly of Cherry Hill NJ, and Carney's Point NJ. Loving mother of Jeff Nixon and Jonathan Eells. Dear sister of Carol Eells, Nancy Sadler, and the late William Eells III.
A registered nurse by profession, Jayne started her career work-ing in patient care and public health. Her later years were spent working for Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia. After her retirement from Independence, Jayne began traveling the world and got great joy from exploring and visiting new places across the globe. Jayne was also an avid cook and loved cooking delicious meals for her family and friends.
Jayne's family will greet friends on Sat., Sept. 28, 2019, 11 to 11:45 A.M., at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ, where her Memorial Service will begin at Noon. Interment at Gates of Heaven Cem., Berlin NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jayne may be made to Marine Mammal Stranded Center, P.O. Box 773, Brigantine, NJ 08203.
https://www.mmsc.org/ways-to-donate
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now