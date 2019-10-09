Home

JEAN A. (Musolino) SIMONE

88, on October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Devoted father of James F. (Debbie), Stephen and the late Thomas A. Simone. Loving grandfather of Angela, Tommy, Jimmy, Amanda, Jeanine, Kelly, Stephen Jr., Vincent, Michael and Justin. Also survived by many great grandchildren. Dear sister of Rosie Caulder, Eleanor Aqualino (the late John) and the late Stephen Musolino. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday morning Oct. 11th at 9 A.M., St Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Funeral Mass to begin at 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon.


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019
