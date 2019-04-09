|
BOCCHINO
JEAN (nee Cianci)
April 5, 2019. Loving wife of the late Chazz. Devoted mother of Dennis (Linda) Bocchino, Patty Bocchino and Madalin (Anthony) Zajko. Cherished grandmother of Monique (Petey) D'Amato and Anthony Zajko. Beloved great grandmother of Petey and Domenic D'Amato. Loving daughter of the late Marie Cianci. Sister of the late Chuck Cianci. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Richard's, 18th and Pollock Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to St. Richard's Church.
