JEAN CLAIRE (nee Ketterlinus)
died on November 29, 2019, age 88, of Richmond, VA formerly of Haddonfield, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. Jean was the daughter of Charles and Ada Ketterlinus, beloved sister of Catherine (Cass) Coady and the late John (Bud) Ketterlinus and Ada LeNoir. She was the devoted mother of Kathy Dye and her partner David Klatchko and Dr. James Clay Dye and his husband Sean Storey. Mom-Mom was also survived by grand-children Alexander Goodfellow and Eleanor Goodfellow and predeceased by granddaughter Caitlin Goodfellow. Jean was devoted to her extended family making baby blankets for generations of nieces and nephews as well as friends. Jean was also predeceased by her beloved dog, Nugget.
A celebration of her life will be held in her honor with a Visitation with the family at 9 A.M. and mass at 10 A.M. on December 7, 2019 at St. John Cantius Church at 4415 Almond St., Phila., PA followed by an Interment in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery at 4268 Richmond St., Phila., PA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope for Paws Animal Rescue or Side by Side, a LGBTQ youth charity in her name.
