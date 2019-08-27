|
|
CRISTIANO
JEAN (nee Palagruto)
Passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 at age 86. Devoted wife of the late Dr. Anthony P. Cristiano, Jr. Beloved mother of Annette (Stan) Thompson and Adrienne (Steve) Cianelli. Loving grand-mother of Stanley III, Eric and Bianca. Loving sister of Catherine (Henry) DeMayo. Sister in law of Christine "Bonnie" (Joseph) Umile and the late Philip (the late Rita) Cristiano and the late Ernest (the late Marian) Cristiano. Also survived by 9 loving nieces and nephews. Jean was a longtime employee of Sears of South Philadelphia. Much gratitude to United Methodist Communities of Collingswood where she was loved and cared for with dignity these past several years. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY EVENING 7 to 9 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD ST and FRIDAY MORNING 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to United Methodist Communities at Collingswood Fellowship Fund, c/o United Methodist Communities at Collingswood, 460 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108.
