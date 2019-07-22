Home

Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-8989
JEAN F. (Snyder) HARMER

July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of George R. Harmer; devoted mother of Jean (Jerry) Scannell, George R. (Donna) and Charles J. (Mona) Harmer. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives, friends, and members of F.O.P. Lodge #5 are invited to her Viewing Thurs. July 25th 9 to 10 A.M. and to her Funeral Service Thurs. 10 A.M. MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson) Interment Magnolia Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to Disston Memorial Presbyterian Church.
www.mannalfuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019
