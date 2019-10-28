Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN FLUDINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN (Whelan) FLUDINA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN (Whelan) FLUDINA Notice
FLUDINA
JEAN (nee Whelan)


October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Devoted mother of Michelle (Joseph) Casdia, Karen (Anthony) LoMaistro and the late Deborah Leonetti and Louis Fludina. Grandmother of Anthony, Salvatore, Julia, and the late Gene Murphy. Sister of John Whelan and Mary Hawthorne. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY, 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now