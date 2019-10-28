|
FLUDINA
JEAN (nee Whelan)
October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Devoted mother of Michelle (Joseph) Casdia, Karen (Anthony) LoMaistro and the late Deborah Leonetti and Louis Fludina. Grandmother of Anthony, Salvatore, Julia, and the late Gene Murphy. Sister of John Whelan and Mary Hawthorne. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY, 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 28, 2019