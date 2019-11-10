Home

Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
JEAN G. (Goebel) HESSE

JEAN G. (Goebel) HESSE Notice
HESSE
JEAN G. (nee Goebel)
89 of Media, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Jean was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Springfield, Delaware County, PA where she graduated from Springfield High School. She worked at GE for 7 ½ years as an electrical draftsperson, volunteered for the Penn State Extension, and was a Girl Scout leader. Her most treasured roles were wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jean was the daughter of the late Charles and Edith (nee Vile) Goebel. Survivors: Her husband: Robert K. Hesse; children: Steven R. Hesse (Michele) and, Stacy Fisher (Michael); brothers: Ronald Goebel and John Goebel; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Private FUNERAL SERVICES were held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at NOLAN-FIDALE FUNERAL HOME, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014.

CONDOLENCES: www.nolanfidale.com.

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
