|
|
REIMANN
JEAN G.
Age 81 of Shannondell, Audubon PA, passed away on April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Walter A. Reimann. Dear mother of Heidi McKenna (Peter) and Heather Trower (Paul). Loving sister of Evelyn Wheeler (Robert) and Robert Goschler (Nancy). Devoted grandmother of Liam and Courtney. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's Memorial Service on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 A.M. at Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 203 North Valley Forge Road, Devon PA. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to at www.alz.org
www.maugergivnish.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019