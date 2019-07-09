|
GORDON
JEAN (nee Twersky)
July 8, 2019. Wife of the late Herman, mother of Bonnie Gordon (Barry Berg), Sid (Susan) Gordon and David (Shani) Gordon; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Tuesday 1 P.M. precisely at Mt. Sharon Cem. (Sec. M.), 502 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Shiva will be observed Tuesday and Wednesday at the home of Bonnie Gordon and Barry Berg.
