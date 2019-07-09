Home

JEAN (Twersky) GORDON

JEAN (Twersky) GORDON Notice
GORDON
JEAN (nee Twersky)
July 8, 2019. Wife of the late Herman, mother of Bonnie Gordon (Barry Berg), Sid (Susan) Gordon and David (Shani) Gordon; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Tuesday 1 P.M. precisely at Mt. Sharon Cem. (Sec. M.), 502 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Shiva will be observed Tuesday and Wednesday at the home of Bonnie Gordon and Barry Berg.

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
