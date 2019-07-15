|
RYAN
JEAN HARRISON
Of West Chester, Pa formerly of Berwyn, Pa passed away Friday July 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Paul Joseph Ryan, in January, 2018. Jean is survived by her 3 children Paul J. Ryan, Jr. (Tracy), Karen Tirak (the late David), Joanne Littlefield (Robert) and 4 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. Thursday July 18 in the Church of the Savior, 651 N. Wayne Ave, Wayne, Pa 19087 where family and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Interment is private.
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019