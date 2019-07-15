Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN HARRISON RYAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN HARRISON RYAN Notice
RYAN
JEAN HARRISON
Of West Chester, Pa formerly of Berwyn, Pa passed away Friday July 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Paul Joseph Ryan, in January, 2018. Jean is survived by her 3 children Paul J. Ryan, Jr. (Tracy), Karen Tirak (the late David), Joanne Littlefield (Robert) and 4 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. Thursday July 18 in the Church of the Savior, 651 N. Wayne Ave, Wayne, Pa 19087 where family and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Interment is private.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now