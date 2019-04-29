HELLER

On April 28th, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Jean Heller, who passed at home after a brief illness. Nurse, activist, musician, actress, mother, grandmother, wife and aunt, Jean will be rembered for many things; as an actress for her portrayls of Adelaide in "Guys and Dolls" and her Annie in "Annie Get Your Gun" and most importantly for her Nellie in "South Pacific". Jean was a member of the Cadet Nurse Core in WWII and a graduate of Penn State. As an activist and volunteer she worked with many Consumer Action Groups, Read books for the blind and helped found some of the first Home Healthcare Agencies in the North East. As a mother she raised 3 amazing children. She is survived by her husband Robert, son Stan, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son Steven, Daughter Lisa her grandchildren Sam, Sophia and Rebecca Heller. and her sister and brother-in-law Susan and Marshall Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Sercives Tuesday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence Contributions in her memory may be made to the Macular Degeneration Society or the Blair County Arts Foundation or Books for the Blind. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com





