Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN HELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN HELLER

Notice Condolences Flowers

JEAN HELLER Notice
HELLER
JEAN
On April 28th, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Jean Heller, who passed at home after a brief illness. Nurse, activist, musician, actress, mother, grandmother, wife and aunt, Jean will be rembered for many things; as an actress for her portrayls of Adelaide in "Guys and Dolls" and her Annie in "Annie Get Your Gun" and most importantly for her Nellie in "South Pacific". Jean was a member of the Cadet Nurse Core in WWII and a graduate of Penn State. As an activist and volunteer she worked with many Consumer Action Groups, Read books for the blind and helped found some of the first Home Healthcare Agencies in the North East. As a mother she raised 3 amazing children. She is survived by her husband Robert, son Stan, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son Steven, Daughter Lisa her grandchildren Sam, Sophia and Rebecca Heller. and her sister and brother-in-law Susan and Marshall Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Sercives Tuesday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence Contributions in her memory may be made to the Macular Degeneration Society or the Blair County Arts Foundation or Books for the Blind.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now