GRADY
JEAN L. (nee Longnecker)
Born on Dec. 1, 1925, passed on Nov. 25, 2019, of Malvern, PA. Beloved wife of the late Hugh Alan Grady. Loving mother of William Heyward Myers IV, Emily Welsh (Richard Ault) Myers, Sarah Sergeant (Joseph) Bones and the late Jonathan Dickinson (Nancy) Myers. Dear grandmother of Annie Bones, Ashley (David) Snyder, Amanda Myers, Maddie Ault, Melissa Myers, Benjamin Myers, and the late Stephen Myers. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren.
Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jean to
www.MainLineMealsOnWheels.org 60 Surrey Way, Devon, PA 19333.
