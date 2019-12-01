Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN GRADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN L. (Longnecker) GRADY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN L. (Longnecker) GRADY Notice
GRADY
JEAN L. (nee Longnecker)


Born on Dec. 1, 1925, passed on Nov. 25, 2019, of Malvern, PA. Beloved wife of the late Hugh Alan Grady. Loving mother of William Heyward Myers IV, Emily Welsh (Richard Ault) Myers, Sarah Sergeant (Joseph) Bones and the late Jonathan Dickinson (Nancy) Myers. Dear grandmother of Annie Bones, Ashley (David) Snyder, Amanda Myers, Maddie Ault, Melissa Myers, Benjamin Myers, and the late Stephen Myers. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren.
Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jean to
www.MainLineMealsOnWheels.org 60 Surrey Way, Devon, PA 19333.

Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by (610-353-6300)

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -