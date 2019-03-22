|
|
LASKOWSKI
JEAN (nee Stawuszewska)
March 19, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Eugene E. Loving mother of Connie Turner (Brent), Gene Jr., Emily Cappa (Ron), Tim (Colleen), Richard Sparks (Julie) and the late Don (Loretta). Grandmother to Matthew Laskowski, Richard Sparks (Samantha), Courtney Sauder (Coty), Lauren Laskowski and Nicholas Cappa and a great grandson Jude Ryan Sauder. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. from the EUGENE A. GNIEWEK FUNERAL HOME, 2711-13 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila. Funeral Mass to follow 10 A.M. at St. Adalbert RC Church. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem., Langhorne. Contributions in her memory can be made to PAWS of Philadelphia or the Pennsylvania SPCA.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019