MEYERS
JEAN M. (nee Garritt)


Died peacefully on August 16, 2019, age 95 of Horsham, PA and formerly of Ambler, PA. Devoted mother of Linda (Joe) Orff. Loving grandmother of Marielle and Joey Orff. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday, August 20th from 10:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the Whitemarsh Memorial Park Wayside Chapel 1169 Limekiln Pike, Prospectville, PA. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow.

Flowers are welcomed and appreciated by the family. www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019
