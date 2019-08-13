Home

Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
560 Walton Ave
Mt. Laurel, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
560 Walton Ave
Mt. Laurel, NJ
View Map
JEAN MARIE IMMOOR

JEAN MARIE IMMOOR Notice
IMMOOR
JEAN MARIE
On August 10, 2019, of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late George D. Immoor Jr. Devoted mother of Barbara A. Brigandi. Adoring grandmother of Paul and David Lamon. Caring great grand-mother of Alex and Sam Lamon. Dear aunt of one niece and a friend to everyone.
Jean retired in 1992 after 28 years with Strawbridge and Clothier where she was a buyer. She was a lifelong member of St. John Neumann church where she was part of the Altar and Rosary Society and also volunteered at the Senior Center in Mt. Laurel.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, August 16, from 9 - 9:45 A.M. at the St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 560 Walton Ave., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 A.M. at the Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the St. John Neumann Church.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019
