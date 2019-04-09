|
NOBLE
JEAN (nee Surowiak)
95, passed away on April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Noble, Jr. Loving mother of Gail Morrison (James), Lynne Maminski (Harry), Denise Maminski (Lee), William J. Noble, III (Janice) and Nancy England (Tom). Grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 10.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jean's Life Celebration, Thursday, April 11, 2019, 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., at the Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martins Mill Rd., Phila. PA 19111, followed by her Funeral Mass at 12:30 P.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to PPH Benevolent Fund. Life Celebration services entrusted to DEAN/GEITNER/ GIVNISH OF FOX CHASE.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019