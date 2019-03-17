|
O'MALLEY
JEAN "KATHRYN" (nee Martin)
74, on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen O'Malley; sister-in-law of Diane Mallon. A long time employee of the Fox Network. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday 6 to 8 P.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 419 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge, PA 19046. Relatives and friends are also invited to her viewing Tuesday from 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St, Phila, PA 19111. Int. Resurrection Cemetery.
www.wetzelandson.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019