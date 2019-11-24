|
DELMONT
JEAN R. (nee Lark)
November 20, 2019 Beloved wife of Raymond J. Delmont; mother of Deana Leeper (George) and the late Raymond J. Delmont Jr.; also survived by 2 grandsons, Dominic and William. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 9 A.M., at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., and to her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila. PA 19103, would be appreciated.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019