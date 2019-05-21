ADELMAN

JEAN SHAW

November 23, 1930 - May 17, 2019 Jean died peacefully in her sleep. Mother of Stephen and Ruth Adelman, and sister of the late Dr. Leonard G. Shaw (Peedee), and Sidney H. Shaw (Rebecca). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jean was a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania (1952) and earned a Masters of Library Science from the Uni-versity of Pittsburgh. She retired in 1996 after 25 years as the Librarian of the Library of the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology.

A memorial celebration of her life will take place at a future date. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Bread Upon the Waters Scholarship Fund, which provides women over the age of 30 with the chance to earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Pennsylvania.

