Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN ADELMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN SHAW ADELMAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

JEAN SHAW ADELMAN Notice
ADELMAN
JEAN SHAW


November 23, 1930 - May 17, 2019 Jean died peacefully in her sleep. Mother of Stephen and Ruth Adelman, and sister of the late Dr. Leonard G. Shaw (Peedee), and Sidney H. Shaw (Rebecca). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jean was a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania (1952) and earned a Masters of Library Science from the Uni-versity of Pittsburgh. She retired in 1996 after 25 years as the Librarian of the Library of the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology.
A memorial celebration of her life will take place at a future date. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Bread Upon the Waters Scholarship Fund, which provides women over the age of 30 with the chance to earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Pennsylvania.
Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.