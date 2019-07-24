Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Age 88, of Drexel Hill, PA, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She was known for always having a kind word for everyone she encountered, a wonderful laugh, and her love of joking around. She is preceded in death by her husband Irwin R. Flohr; siblings: Grace T. Hoffman, Stanley and Richard Taylor. She is survived by her children, Steven, Scott (Tara), Carole Levesque (Ronald), and Nancy (Stephen); sisters, Bette Hough and Ruth M. Cooper (John); grandchildren Andrew, Brooke, Julien, Colin, and Davis; great-grandchildren: Christopher and Harper. Visit-ation at 10 A.M. and Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Saturday July 27th at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Interment immediately following.


Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019
