|
|
CARANO
JEANETTE M.
(nee Giangiulio)
Of Broomall, PA on May 29, 2019. Wife of the late William M. Carano, mother of Mary Matlack, Anna Carano, William M. Carano, Jr. (Lori Ann), Gloria Rose (Gerald), Anthony J. Carano (Karen), Elizabeth Greco (Bill), also survived by 12 grandchildren, 2 great grand-daughters and sister of Leo Giangiulio (Barbara) and the late William Giangiulio (Judy). Family and friends may call 9 to 9:45 A.M. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Tuesday, June 4th in St. Pius X Church, Broomall. Interment St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd, Broomall, PA 19008.
Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019