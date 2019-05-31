Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for CARANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

(Giangiulio) CARANO

Notice Condolences Flowers

(Giangiulio) CARANO Notice
CARANO
JEANETTE M.
(nee Giangiulio)
Of Broomall, PA on May 29, 2019. Wife of the late William M. Carano, mother of Mary Matlack, Anna Carano, William M. Carano, Jr. (Lori Ann), Gloria Rose (Gerald), Anthony J. Carano (Karen), Elizabeth Greco (Bill), also survived by 12 grandchildren, 2 great grand-daughters and sister of Leo Giangiulio (Barbara) and the late William Giangiulio (Judy). Family and friends may call 9 to 9:45 A.M. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Tuesday, June 4th in St. Pius X Church, Broomall. Interment St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd, Broomall, PA 19008.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now