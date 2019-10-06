Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
JEANETTE (Lander) DUDNICK

JEANETTE (Lander) DUDNICK Notice
DUDNICK
JEANETTE (nee Lander)
On October 5, 2019. Wife of the late Henry; Mother of Carol Dudnick, Terry Taffer, Susan (Jan) Boer and Robert (Anna Herman) Dudnick. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday 12 Noon precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Anna Herman and Robert Dudnick. Contributions to honor her memory may be made to Germantown Jewish Centre, 400 W. Ellet Street, Phila., PA 19119 or to Friends of the Wissahickon, 40 W Evergreen Ave, Ste. 108, Phila., PA 19118.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
