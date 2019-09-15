Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
8504 Frank-ford Avenue
Service
Following Services
St. Dominic Church
8504 Frank-ford Avenue
JEANETTE F. (Seader) HAYNES


1938 - 2019
Born June 23, 1938, was at home and surrounded by family as her courageous battle against cancer drew to an end on September 13, 2019. A 1956 graduate of St. Ladislaus School, Jeanette was a lifelong Philadelphian who dedicated her career to the Philadelphia School Board. She was an avid traveler and a lover of the beach, where she spent many summers enjoying the ocean with her myriad friends and loved ones. A fiercely loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Jeanette was an adored matriarch who brought the perfect balance of love and strength to the triumphs and challenges that defined her life.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanette F. Haynes, and her parents, Frances and Harry Seader. Beloved sister of Robert (Patricia) and John (Barbara) Seader. She is survived by daughters Lin Snider and Donna Haynes, grandchildren Erica (Brian) Keilman, Amanda (Brian) Duffy, Jennifer and Jessica Veneziale, Gabrielle Janovick, Kylie Lewis, Ashley (Justin) Paar, Sally (Austin) McEntyre, and Everly Maren Snider, in addition to 8 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to join in celebration of a life we will cherish forever: Saturday, September 21st, St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frank-ford Avenue. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed immediately by church services. Beginning at Noon, the family will host a luncheon at the Union League Golf Club at Torresdale, 3801 Grant Avenue. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeanette's memory can be made to the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation,
www.sniderhockey.org.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019
