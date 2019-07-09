Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
JEANETTE M. (McLaughlin) McCREESH

92 years of age, of Havertown, PA passed away on July 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard M. McCreesh. Loving mother of H. Michael McCreesh, Susan Sodaski (John) and Francis X. McCreesh (Jane). Devoted grandmother of Jess, Jennifer, Colleen, Sean, Megan, Kelly and Danielle. Great grand-mother of Finn, Cal and Luke. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Thursday 11 A.M. Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Roads, Havertown, PA where the family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:50 A.M. in Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Arrs. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA, 610-449-0300.

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
