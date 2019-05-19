CROSSAN

JEANNE A. (nee Wenrich)

Of Ardmore, Pa. passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She is the beloved wife of 59 years to John A. "Jack" Crossan. Loving mother of John J. (Gail) Crossan, Cornelius H., Kevin P. (Linda) , Timothy G. (Jenine) Crossan, Maura E. (Brian) Keech, and Brian C. (Gail) Crossan. She is the sister of the late Corneilus A. Wenrich. Also survived by her 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6 to 9 P.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH 236 East Eagle Road Havertown, PA and to her Mass of Christian Burial following Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown, PA 19083. Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mrs. Crossan's name to either the Providence Animal Hospital 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, PA 19063 or to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019