ROBINSON
JEANNE E.
Of Marlton NJ, died April 28, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Hugh F. Robinson. Loving mother of Kathleen Connolly (John) of Manchester MA, Hugh C. Robinson (Amy) of Laguna Vista TX, James C. Robinson (Donna) of Lutz FL, Thomas E. Robinson (Elizabeth) of Egg Harbor Twp. NJ and John J. Robinson of Philadel-phia PA. Devoted grandmother of Caitlin, Lauren, Thomas, Jr., Carly, Colin and Haley. Devoted great-grandmother of Charles Eppes IV, Blair Canny and Avery Eppes. Dear sister of Nancy Dempsey and the late Charles O'Neil. Sister-in-law of Jean O'Neil. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11 A.M., in St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton NJ 08053. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton NJ 08053. Please visit
schetterfh.com
Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019