JEANNE M. BROPHY

JEANNE M. BROPHY Notice
BROPHY
JEANNE M.
May 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of Rita M. "Dolly" Brophy and the late John J. Brophy. Sister of John Brophy, Mary Throne (Tom), Margaret Slaughter (Jim), Maureen Longanecker (Sean), Joseph Brophy (Tracey), and Joanne Bowdren (William); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, 9 to 10:30 A.M., at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Little Flower H.S., 1000 W. Lycoming Ave., Phila. PA 19140 would be appreciated.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on Philly.com on June 3, 2019
