O'NEILL
JEANNE (nee Grant)
June 29, 2019 Age 93. Wife of the late Richard F. O'Neill, mother of Richard F., M. Todd, Brian P., James J., Kevin J., Christopher R., Gregory G., Virginia M., Robert S., Mary Kay Jones and Timothy T., sister of Virginia Robinson, Peter Grant and the late Todd Grant. Also survived by 35 grandchildren, 28 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 6-8 P.M. on 11 July at the RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Her Funeral Mass will be at 10 A.M. on 12 July at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Dorothy Church would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019