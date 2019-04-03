MAITIN

JEANNETTE F.

(nee Fruchtbaum)

Passed away on March 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Irving Maitin and daughter, Gail Maitin. She is survived by daughters, Dr. Ellen C. Maitin (Dr. David Behar) and Karin Maitin Schnoll (Gary Schnoll) and 4 grandchildren: Brittany (Nick), Courtney (Andy), Danielle (Casey), and Charlie (Kaisha).

A longtime advocate for the developmentally disabled, Maitin had a distinguished career as an educator and administrator, supporting countless children and their families. She served on the boards of many organiza-tions including the Association for Adults with Developmental Disabilities (AADD), Settlement Music School, and the Visiting Nurse Association, as well as serving on the Abington School Board for two terms. She was the recipient of the Betty Linker Award, presented to individuals whose personal and/or professional life has shown a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Montgomery County citizens with developmental disabilities. She was very active in local politics and remained a power-ful voice in the community throughout her life.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to AADD, 261 Old York Road, Suite 530, Jenkintown PA 19046. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com





