|
|
BOND
JEFFREY J.
Of Wayne, PA was suddenly called Home to the Lord on Oct. 24, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann (née Finley) and his devoted son, Roman. He also is survived by his 5 loving brothers and 2 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Tuesday, October 29th ALL IN CHURCH from 9 to 11:15 A.M. at St. Norbert's Church, 50 Leopard Rd. (Rte. 252), Paoli 19301 Funeral Mass 11:30 AM. Inurnment private. Contri- butions please see website.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019