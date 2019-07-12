|
|
WHITE
JEFFREY R.
On July 3, 2019, age 72 of Broomall, formerly of Newtown Square. Devoted son of the late Robert E. White and Gloria E. (nee Ingersoll). Beloved brother of Donna Halasz, Barbara White, Linda Weaver and Thomas White. Funeral Service Thursday July 18 at 11 A.M. in The Newtown Square Presbyterian Church, 3600 Goshen Rd., Newtown Square, PA 19073. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc., 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910 or the above name church. Int. Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.
Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019