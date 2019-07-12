Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY R. WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFREY R. WHITE Notice
WHITE
JEFFREY R.
On July 3, 2019, age 72 of Broomall, formerly of Newtown Square. Devoted son of the late Robert E. White and Gloria E. (nee Ingersoll). Beloved brother of Donna Halasz, Barbara White, Linda Weaver and Thomas White. Funeral Service Thursday July 18 at 11 A.M. in The Newtown Square Presbyterian Church, 3600 Goshen Rd., Newtown Square, PA 19073. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc., 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910 or the above name church. Int. Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.


logo

Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Download Now