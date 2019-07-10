|
DUNN
JEFFREY SCOTT
of Dresher, PA, Age 63, June 30, 2019. Son of the late Donald D. and Muriel L. (nee Gentry) Dunn. Beloved father of Stacey Wade (Eric); grandfather of Gabriel and Seth Wade; brother of Lynne Knapp (Frank, dec'd), Donna Caddick (David), Karen Dunn, Donald A. Dunn (Gloria) the late James Dunn; nephew of Walter Gentry Jr. (Sally) and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call July 13, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. with Memorial Service to follow 12 Noon at Supplee Presbyterian Church, 855 Welsh Rd., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Supplee Presbyterian Church in Jeff's name appreciated.
Arrs. by SHAEFF-MYERS FH
