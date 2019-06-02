Home

Age 87, on May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Sellers D. "Don", of Broomall and devoted mother of Donald Eric "Rick" (Lynne), Gail M. Kussay (Hank), Diane H. Quinn (Mike) and Kristen A. Pinto (Christopher). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Memorial service Sat 11 A.M. at St. Albans Episcopal Church, 3625 Chapel Rd., Newtown Square where friends may call after 10 A.M. Donations to the Newtown Square Library, 201 Bishop Hollow Rd., Newtown Square., 19073. Interment private.


Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
