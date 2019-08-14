Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
JENNIE CIGLAR
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
JENNIE A. (Stetto) CIGLAR


1930 - 2019
JENNIE A. (Stetto) CIGLAR Notice
CIGLAR
JENNIE A. (nee Stetto)


Born December 15, 1930 and passed away August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Devoted mother of Richard (Lisa), Ron (Sue), Donna Fredrickson (Denny), Randy (Bev), Dorice Reinhold (Steve), Robert, and Caryn Moffa (Rob). Loving grandmom of Rick, Dawn, Shawn, Derek, Melissa, Dustin, Cheryl, Dina, Stephanie, Nicole, Ashley, Kristina, Danielle, Dylan, Ryan, Nick, Gianna, and 14 great-grand-children. Daughter of the late Christo and Ella Stetto. Dear sister of Georgette Stokes and the late Ernestine, Leon and Helen.
Jennie was a retired sales associ-ate for K-Mart after 20 years of service. An avid bingo player, she loved going to the shore and rooting for the Phillies.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, 9:30 to 11:15 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila. PA, followed by her Service 11:30 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
