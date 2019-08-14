|
CIGLAR
JENNIE A. (nee Stetto)
Born December 15, 1930 and passed away August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Devoted mother of Richard (Lisa), Ron (Sue), Donna Fredrickson (Denny), Randy (Bev), Dorice Reinhold (Steve), Robert, and Caryn Moffa (Rob). Loving grandmom of Rick, Dawn, Shawn, Derek, Melissa, Dustin, Cheryl, Dina, Stephanie, Nicole, Ashley, Kristina, Danielle, Dylan, Ryan, Nick, Gianna, and 14 great-grand-children. Daughter of the late Christo and Ella Stetto. Dear sister of Georgette Stokes and the late Ernestine, Leon and Helen.
Jennie was a retired sales associ-ate for K-Mart after 20 years of service. An avid bingo player, she loved going to the shore and rooting for the Phillies.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, 9:30 to 11:15 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila. PA, followed by her Service 11:30 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019