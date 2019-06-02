|
|
ANGELO
JENNIE (nee Campanaro)
On May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alexander. Loving mother of Alex (Carolynn), Elizabeth (Michael) Rantuccio, and Christopher (Natalie). Dear grandmother of Biagio, Domenica, Giovanni, Francesca, Jonathan, Alessandro, and Michael. Also survived by loving brothers, sisters, many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing TUESDAY Evening, 7 to 9 P.M., and WEDNESDAY morning, 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at PA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass WEDNESDAY, 10 A.M., St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church, 8th and Montrose Sts. Ent. Calvary Ceme, . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the church.
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019