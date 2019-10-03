|
|
MARRARA
JENNIE (nee Lerro)
Age 101, passed on October 1, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Albert; loving sister of the late Anthony, Charles, and Joseph. Survived by one niece, Damaris (nee Lerro) (Raymond) Farnesi; many loving great-nieces, great- nephews and close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Saturday, 9 to 10 A.M., Annunciation BVM Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass will follow Viewing 10 A.M. Int Holy Cross Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019