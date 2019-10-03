Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for JENNIE MARRARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNIE (Lerro) MARRARA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JENNIE (Lerro) MARRARA Notice
MARRARA
JENNIE (nee Lerro)
Age 101, passed on October 1, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Albert; loving sister of the late Anthony, Charles, and Joseph. Survived by one niece, Damaris (nee Lerro) (Raymond) Farnesi; many loving great-nieces, great- nephews and close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Saturday, 9 to 10 A.M., Annunciation BVM Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass will follow Viewing 10 A.M. Int Holy Cross Cem.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JENNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now