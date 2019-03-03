Home

Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Lima Estates (Auditorium)
411 N. Middletown Rd.
Media, PA
View Map
JENNIE RULE

Born on April 17th, 1925 to Ferdinand and Rita Alisio of Bethlehem, Pa. She died on February 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Stewart W. Rule. She is survived by her brother Dominic Alisio, her 3 children, Jack (Ann), Deborah (Steven), David (Constance), 9 grand-children, and 8 great grand-children with one on the way. Services will be held on Saturday March 9th at 12 Noon at Lima Estates in Media, 411 N. Middletown Road; where the family will receive friends at a reception afterwards.


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
