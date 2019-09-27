|
|
VINCI
JENNIFER BENE
Of Broomall, formerly of S.W. Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on Sept. 23, 2019.
Cherished daughter of Joanne (nee Brown) and the late Angelo "Sonny" Vinci, Sr. Loving sister of Joanne (Brett) Straub, Bene Joy (Tom) Votta, Domenica Vinci and the late Angelo "Sonny" Vinci, Jr. Also survived by her niece and nephews and her constant companion, Luca
Visitation Mon. Eve, 6 to 8 P.M., and Tues., 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., at
D'ANJOLELL-STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston PA 19014. Funeral Mass 11 A.M., St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media PA 19063. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
