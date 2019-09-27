Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
2430 N. Providence Road
Media, PA
JENNIFER BENE VINCI


1968 - 2019
JENNIFER BENE VINCI Notice
VINCI
JENNIFER BENE


Of Broomall, formerly of S.W. Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on Sept. 23, 2019.
Cherished daughter of Joanne (nee Brown) and the late Angelo "Sonny" Vinci, Sr. Loving sister of Joanne (Brett) Straub, Bene Joy (Tom) Votta, Domenica Vinci and the late Angelo "Sonny" Vinci, Jr. Also survived by her niece and nephews and her constant companion, Luca
Visitation Mon. Eve, 6 to 8 P.M., and Tues., 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., at
D'ANJOLELL-STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston PA 19014. Funeral Mass 11 A.M., St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media PA 19063. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Condolences can be made at

www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019
