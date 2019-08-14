Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JENNIFER CRAWFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNIFER (Faricelli) CRAWFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JENNIFER (Faricelli) CRAWFORD Notice
CRAWFORD
JENNIFER (nee Faricelli)


74 yrs. old, peacefully on August 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Willard Crawford, devoted mother of Willard,III, Denise, Destiny and Ryan Crawford, grandmother of Brandi and Justin. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Friday 9:00 to 10:15 A.M. followed by her Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. at THE CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.). Interment Westminster Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JENNIFER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now