CRAWFORD
JENNIFER (nee Faricelli)
74 yrs. old, peacefully on August 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Willard Crawford, devoted mother of Willard,III, Denise, Destiny and Ryan Crawford, grandmother of Brandi and Justin. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Friday 9:00 to 10:15 A.M. followed by her Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. at THE CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.). Interment Westminster Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019