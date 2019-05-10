Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JENSEN TOTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENSEN (Berger) TOTH

Notice Condolences Flowers

JENSEN (Berger) TOTH Notice
TOTH
JENSEN (nee Berger)
May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of George Toth. Loving mother to Jonathon (Gale) Love. She will also be missed by her two grandsons Joshua and Jason Love, and sister Jane Klein. Relatives and friends are invited to Jensen's Funeral Service Monday May 13th, 10 A.M. at Congregation Kol Ami. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jensen's name may be made to Congregation Kol Ami, 8201 High School Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027.


logo

Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.