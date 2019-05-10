|
TOTH
JENSEN (nee Berger)
May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of George Toth. Loving mother to Jonathon (Gale) Love. She will also be missed by her two grandsons Joshua and Jason Love, and sister Jane Klein. Relatives and friends are invited to Jensen's Funeral Service Monday May 13th, 10 A.M. at Congregation Kol Ami. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jensen's name may be made to Congregation Kol Ami, 8201 High School Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027.
Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019