Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
JEREMIAH P. "JERRY" GLAVIN Sr.

JEREMIAH P. "JERRY" GLAVIN Sr. Notice
GLAVIN
JEREMIAH P., SR. "JERRY"


Age 91, died August 25, 2019 at Little Flower Manor. Born and raised in The Meadows section of SW Phila., the son of the late Denis and Catherine (nee O'Sullivan) Glavin. He was a US Navy veteran. Jerry was an avid dancer and loved to travel. Mr. Glavin was the owner of Jerry's Market (61st & Upland Sts., Phila) for over 35 years.
Predeceased by his wife, Grace (nee McGinley); special friend, Patricia Kardish; siblings, Mary Collier, Ellen Touhill, John, Denis, Alfred, Edward, Eugene, and Maurice Glavin; and children, Neil (Marci) and Marianne.
Survived by his children, Jeremiah Jr. (Karen), Kathleen Masciantonio (Joseph), Patrick (Sheila), Brian (Felecia), Timothy (Hope). Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grand-children and sister, Catherine Jennings. Relatives and friends invited to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M., Thursday, Aug. 29th, St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Avenue, Collingdale. Viewing after 9:30 A.M. in Church. Burial private. Contributions to Little Flower Manor, 1201 Spring-field Rd., Darby PA 19023. Arr.

MARVIL FUNERAL HOMES Darby & Aldan, PA
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
