FEINSTEIN
JEROLD
On April 12, 2019. Life partner of Albert Facchiano. Loving brother of Myra Getson (Arnold). Dear uncle of Marc Getson (Gidget), Abbe Kohn (Douglas), and Ellen Jenkin (Noah). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Sunday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Har Nebo Cem. Shiva will be observed at his late residence through Monday evening. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 13, 2019