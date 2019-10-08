|
On October 6, 2019. Husband of the late Elayne (nee Levy). Father of Alan (Pamela) Bresson and Debbie (Steven) Wigrizer. Grandfather of Adam (Erika), Scott (Sofia), Justin (Liza), Michael, Danny, Jennie, Shari. Great grand-father of Arianna, Michael, Vivienne, Henry, Jacob, Hunter, Cindy.
Jerry was born in Brooklyn, NY. He proudly served his country during WWII as a submariner stationed in the Philippines. He received a degree in electrical engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute and began his career working at the David Sarnoff Institute, which later became RCA television where he was an important contributor to the development of television technology as well as color television national standards. Over the course of his long and storied career he owned and operated radio stations nationally and had a major impact on current radio programming. He also pursued ownership roles in numerous national and international businesses. Locally he was the founder and CEO of Bresson Associates, a sales engineering company responsible for supplying electrical components to major automobile manu-facturers. Jerry was an accomplished golfer. His tireless sense of humor was only exceeded by his love and devotion to his family. Most importantly he was a mentor, confidant and inspiration to his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
All are invited to a celebration of his life at The Fairmont, 41 Conshohocken State Road in Bala Cynwyd on Thursday Oct. 10th at 5:30 P.M. Interment will be private. Contributions may be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association in memory of his late wife, Elayne Bresson.
