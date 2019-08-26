|
DORTORT
JEROME D.
Age 86, Predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia Ann "Pat" (nee Kelly). Survived by multiple cousins, including Joan Dortort, Cirel and Howard Magen, Nina Morgenstern, Bob and Marcy Hurwitz, Bonnie Hancock and Merrill Ausptiz. Cirel Egelman and Linda Egelman. Pre-deceased by high school friend Ruth L. Segal. Survived by high school friend Stephen Mainzer, the Segal and Kelly Families. Relatives and friends invited Wednesday Aug. 25, 11:00 A.M. for a Graveside Service at Hatboro Cemetery, 36 Fulmore Ave. Hatboro, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019