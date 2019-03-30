DUBOWE

JEROME

94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, of Audubon, PA. He leaves his wife of 68 years, Marlene Dubowe. He is also survived by his son, Mark Dubowe; his daughter, Robin (Ken) Einhorn; his son, Michael (Rebecca) Dubowe; his grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley), Danielle, Rachel, Jeremy, Arielle; and his great-granddaughter, Annalee.

Born and raised in Philadel-phia, the son of Emanuel and Rose (Rapp) Dubowe. After graduating John Bartram High School, he served as a Medic in the U.S. Army. Later he attended the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science having graduated in 1951. He married his sweetheart, Marlene, in 1950. He started Dubowe Pharmacy in Philadelphia and Squire Drugs in Springfield, Delaware County. He took pride in his businesses until his retire-ment in 1989. He had a passion for bowling, boating, and travel-ing the country with his wife in his RV.

A Funeral Service will be held on March 31, 2019, at 12 Noon, at THE LAMB FUNERAL HOME (at Forest Hills), 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, followed immediately by Interment at the Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions can be made in his memory to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 225 E City Avenue, Unit 104, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004; Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, Attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017; NFTY/Union of Reform Judaism, 633 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017.

